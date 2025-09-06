Modi, Trump Heading For Truce

By Suman Rodrigues: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described India’s relations with the United States as “very positive,” responding to US President Donald Trump’s assurance that the two leaders would “always be friends” despite recent strains over tariffs and Russian oil imports.

Ties between New Delhi and Washington have come under pressure in recent weeks after the Trump administration imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian exports. Washington has accused India of undermining efforts to isolate Moscow by continuing to buy Russian oil, a charge India has rejected as unfair. The move drew criticism in New Delhi, which called the tariffs “unjustified and unreasonable.”

Modi, writing on X after a phone call with Trump on June 17, said he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties.” He described the partnership as “forward-looking” and part of a “Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

Trump, addressing reporters in Washington, sought to downplay his earlier remark that the US was “losing India” to China. “India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about,” he said, while adding he was disappointed over India’s continued oil trade with Russia. He noted that he and Modi had recently shared the stage at the White House Rose Garden, calling Modi a “great Prime Minister.”

The exchanges came days after Modi visited China for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, his first trip there in seven years. Images of Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were widely circulated, underscoring New Delhi’s balancing act between global powers.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also emphasized the Prime Minister’s personal rapport with Trump, saying Modi “attaches enormous importance” to ties with Washington. The Ministry of External Affairs added that India-US relations are rooted in shared interests, democratic values, and strong people-to-people ties.

Officials on both sides are now expected to work toward reviving trade talks, with hopes that the two leaders’ reaffirmation of personal trust will help reduce tensions. New Delhi believes a settlement would demonstrate that the partnership between the world’s two largest democracies remains steady despite occasional disagreements.