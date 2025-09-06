Karnataka Returns To Ballot Papers

TNI Bureau: Karnataka has decided to conduct upcoming urban local body elections using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the move, saying many advanced countries, including the United States, use paper ballots. He argued that ballot papers ensure transparency and questioned why the opposition BJP was opposing the decision.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the state was within its rights to adopt the system and clarified that the change applies only to local body polls. The Cabinet had earlier recommended the use of ballot papers, and the State Election Commission confirmed their use in five newly formed municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

The BJP criticised the decision, calling it regressive, while retired officials warned of higher costs, operational challenges, and risks of malpractice.