India clinch Hockey Asia Cup with 4-1 win over Korea

TNI Bureau: India won their fourth Asia Cup crown following a 4-1 win over Korea in the 2025 final of the Men’s Asia Cup at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar this evening.

For the hosts, Dilpreet Singh scored twice in the 28th and 45th minutes while Sukhjeet Singh and Amit Rohidas scored a goal each in the 1st and 50th minutes respectively. South Korea pulled one back in the 51st minute through Dian Son.

With today’s win in the summit clash, India not just won its fourth title but also booked a spot for themselves at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Belgium & Netherlands.

The Men in Blue also remained undefeated throughout the tournament. They stormed into the final after thrashing China 7-0 in their last Super 4s match at Rajgir yesterday evening. On the other hand, the Korean team registered their spot for the grand finale with a 4-3 victory against Malaysia.