Mo Bus gets national recognition as CRUT wins Cities award

Insight Bureau: Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has been awarded the Smart Solution Challenge and the Inclusive Cities Award 2022 for its innovative, inclusive and safe public transport in Odisha. Dipti Mahapatro, GM (P&A), CRUT accepted the award from Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Thursday.

“To receive the prestigious United Nations India and National Institute of Urban Affairs award for CRUT on a national platform was overwhelming. We are constantly working to offer passengers a better and safer travel experience. This award is a matter of pride for the entire state. Now Mo Bus and Mo E-Ride services have become a part of people’s daily lives,” Mahapatro said.

With the recent launch of Mo E-Ride (E-rickshaws) in the city, led by women, transgender and socially disadvantaged people, CRUT has taken a step forward to improve gender and social inclusion in the mobility sector.

“Commuters who choose Mo Bus and Mo E-Ride have helped CRUT earn this recognition. CRUT, through its various initiatives, has ensured that its services are highly inclusive and user-friendly for all genders, ages and ability groups. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the state government for their unwavering support which has resulted in CRUT’s services becoming the lifeline of mobility in the capital region of Odisha,” said CRUT Managing Director Vijay Amruta Kulange.

E-buses and e-rickshaws were officially deregistered in the capital region of Odisha by Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik last month, paving the way for green mobility.

CRUT also offers seniors a 50% discount on the Mo-bus fare. There are also several plaques offering concessions to the disabled and their companions, an official statement says.