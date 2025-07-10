BJD Demands BJP MLA’s Arrest over Sexist Slur on Lekhasri Samantsinghar

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) intensified its demand of BJP MLA Santosh Khatua’s arrest over his sexist slur on party leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar.

In order to press its demand of the BJP MLA’s arrest, the women win of the conch party (BJD Mahila Morcha) held a rally from Rajmahal Chow to Master Canteen Chow today. Several women and senior male leaders of BJD participated in the rally and raised slogans against Khatua and demanded legal action against him.

Reacting over BJD’s rally, the State BJP said that MLA Santosh Khatua has already clarified the issue. “Our government has always respected women and will continue to do so. But it is not right to politicize the matter when MLA Santosh Khatua himself has already clarified. As an opposition party, BJD leaders are protesting to save their existence, said BJP MLA Simarani Nayak.

It is to be noted here that several FIRs have been registered against the legislator at different police stations of the state for his derogatory remarks on Lekhasri Samantsinghar.