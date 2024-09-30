TNI Morning News Headlines – September 30, 2024

➡️Odisha effects major reshuffle in IPS cadre; Odisha Government on Sunday transferred over 55 IPS officers, including SPs of 21 districts.
➡️Bhadrak communal tension over a controversial social media post: Internet services to remain suspended for another 48 hours.
➡️Cocaine worth Rs 500 crore and 500 kg Ganja seized on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.
➡️1 died, several injured in a road mishap near Jaraka chhak on NH 16 in Jajpur.
➡️A Plus 2 second year student of a private college in Bhawanipatna falls off hostel roof, admitted to hospital; family level ragging allegation.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir Election Office has suspended 23 Government employees and disengaged six contractual staff for participating in election campaigning, violating MCC guidelines.
➡️Supreme Court to hear pleas for probe into contaminants in Tirupati laddus today.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ completed a decade on Sunday.
➡️Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with highest cinema honour ‘Dadasaheb Phalke Award’.
➡️Sensex tumbles 464.22 points to 85,107.63 in early trade; Nifty declines 133.85 points to 26,045.10.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.73 against the US dollar in early trade.
➡️Death toll in Nepal floods, landslides rises to 170.
➡️Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon claim over 100 lives.
