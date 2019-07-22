Gold Rush for India at Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship

TNI Bureau: India’s Gold rush continued in 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship as India bagged both Men’s, Women’s doubles Gold/Silver and Men’s, Women’s singles Gold at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Monday.

While, Anthony Amalraj and Manav Vikash Thakkar beat Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 3-1 in men’s doubles final, Pooja Sahasrabudhe and Krittwika Sinha Roy defeated Sreeja Akula and Mousumi Paul in the final 3-1 to win the title. India

Similarly, India’s Ayhika Mukherjee clinched Gold by defeating Ho Tin-Tin (England) 4-1 in women’s singles final and Harmeet Desai won the men’s singles gold by defeating Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 4-3 in the final.

Earlier, India had won Gold medals in Men’s & Women’s team events and Mixed Doubles. In total, India clinched 7 Gold Medals.

Also Read

India win Mixed Doubles GOLD at Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship

Indian Men & Women strike Gold at Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship