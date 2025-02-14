TNI Morning News Headlines – February 14, 2025

➡️Bus ferrying from Balasore to Prayagraj Kumbh Mela meets with accident in Bihar, 35 injured.
➡️Celebrity Cricket League 2025 is set to take place at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 16, 2025.
➡️Nation pays homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019.
➡️PM Modi, US President Donald Trump discuss strengthening bilateral partnerships across various sectors.
➡️India, US aim to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 with Mission-500:
➡️US President Donald Trump gifts a signed copy of his book ‘Our Journey Together’ to PM Narendra Modi. Book features pictures from ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’ events and 2020 Taj Mahal visit.
➡️US President Trump approves extradition of 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India.
➡️PM Modi emplanes for India after “productive and substantive” US visit.
➡️India to host Quad summit 2025; US-India to strengthen Indian Ocean cooperation: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
➡️India lose to Japan 0-3 in quarterfinals of Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship in Qingdao, China.
➡️Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty tops 23,100; Tata Steel rises 2%, Senco Gold tumbles 12%.
Comments are closed.