Mayurbhanj’s Bangriposi–Jashipur Ghat Roads Crippled by Potholes

By JB Dash, Baripada: The ghat roads from Bangriposi to Jashipur in Mayurbhanj have turned into stretches filled with huge potholes, causing immense stress and delays to commuters. Vehicles are forced to move at a snail’s pace, frequently hitting large craters along National Highway 49, maintained by the NHAI. Despite the presence of three toll gates at Kalabadia, Bisoi, and Jashipur on the Baripada–Karanjia route, where vehicles are compelled to pay, the condition of the highway remains dangerous and unfit for smooth travel.

Adding to this, large-scale tree felling is underway on the Bangriposi ghat section after a long-awaited forest clearance from the Centre, part of the proposed expansion of the highway. However, commuters question why the stretch between Bisoi and Jashipur remains in such deplorable condition. “There are no roads, only potholes like cultivable lands, and we are forced to drive our buses on them,” said driver Karunakar Rout. Many travelers have demanded scrapping of toll collection unless the road is repaired.