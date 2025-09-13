Odisha CM launches Zero Accident Day in Keonjhar; a step towards Road Safety

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the “Zero Accident Day” campaign in Keonjhar on Saturday, aiming to create awareness and promote road safety in the district. Organized by the Commerce and Transport Department, this initiative seeks to make Odisha an accident-free state.

The Chief Minister emphasized that safety is a collective duty of every individual, not just the government’s responsibility. He flagged off road safety awareness campaigns in all 13 blocks of Keonjhar district, inaugurated a “Zero Accident Selfie Point,” and honored road safety advocates.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In his address to the media, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring road safety, particularly in mining-affected areas like Keonjhar. He urged citizens to follow traffic rules and remain vigilant to prevent accidents, highlighting the state’s commitment to reducing road mishaps through awareness and strict adherence to safety norms.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sujit Kumar, Keonjhar MP Shri Ananta Nayak, and several MLAs from the district. Senior officials, such as DGP Shri Yogesh Bahadur Khurania and District Collector Shri Vishal Singh, were also present.

Keonjhar becomes the first district in Odisha to adopt this initiative after its successful implementation in Bhubaneswar. With support from IIT Madras, a 14-day program has been organized to provide guidance on preventing accidents and promoting road safety in the district, expected to make a significant impact on reducing road accidents and promoting a culture of safety in the region.