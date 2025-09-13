PM Modi in Manipur: Hopes & Relief vs Criticism

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made his first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, pledging peace and development in a state that has witnessed deep divisions between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The visit, delayed by nearly two years, was welcomed by many but also drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders.

Arriving amid heavy rain, Modi addressed a large gathering at Peace Ground in Churachandpur, a Kuki-dominated district, before travelling by road to Kangla Fort in Imphal. “It is unfortunate that violence happened here. Today, I want to promise you that the Government of India is with you and I am with you,” he told the crowd. The Prime Minister praised the resilience of the people, saying he was moved by the affection shown to him along the road despite the weather.

He appealed to both communities to choose dialogue and rebuild “the bridge of brotherhood between the hills and the valley.” In Imphal, Modi announced the construction of 7,000 homes for displaced families and said the Centre was committed to “bringing life back on track.”

During the visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated 17 projects worth ₹1,203 crore and laid foundation stones for projects worth over ₹7,344 crore, including highways, bridges, cultural centres, colleges, and the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) Project. Together, the initiatives are expected to boost connectivity, education, and employment opportunities in the state.

However, criticism followed swiftly. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called the visit “farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to a wounded people,” pointing out that Modi had stayed away for over 860 days despite nearly 300 deaths and 67,000 displacements. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Prime Minister should have visited “long back” when the crisis was at its peak.

Meanwhile, ten MLAs from the Kuki-Zo community submitted a memorandum urging Modi to consider a separate Union Territory with legislature, arguing that the two communities could “live in peace only as good neighbours, never under the same roof again.”

For many in Manipur, the visit offered a glimmer of hope for reconciliation, though questions remain over whether promises of peace and development can bridge the scars left by two years of conflict.