India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

TNI Bureau: India today successfully completed six flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system off the coast of Odisha. The senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army attended the launch process.

According to the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the flight tests were conducted as part of the Indian Army’s evaluation trials.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“During these tests, all mission objectives were met by establishing pinpoint accuracy of the weapon system using state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms, including warhead chain,” the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said in a statement.

These tests were conducted in the final mission configuration, which consisted of all specially designed subsystems, including the missile with native HF seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multifunction radars.

The uniqueness of the QRSAM weapon system is that it can operate on the move with search and tracking capabilities and fire at short stops. This was proven in the previously conducted mobility tests.