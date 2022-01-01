100-Word Edit: Covid Surge in Maharashtra

Situation is going out of control in Maharashtra with a massive Covid surge impacting the State. At least 10 Ministers and 20 MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The State reported 8,067 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours. When it comes to Omicron Covid Variant, Maharashtra is leading the pack in the country with 454 cases.

Mumbai remains worst affected with 5,428 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. At least 141 Mumbai residents who had not travelled abroad in the recent times, tested positive for Omicron Covid Variant, hinting at a community spread.