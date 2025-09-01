100-Word Insight: All Eyes on New Bhubaneswar City

The Odisha government has pushed forward with the ambitious New Bhubaneswar city project, planned over 800 acres across Mallipada, Daspur, Andharua, and Gothapatna. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is underway, with Singapore tasked to design the masterplan.

Inspired by Gujarat’s Dholera GIFT City, the township will feature IT parks, housing, healthcare, commercial hubs, and non-polluting industries. Housing and Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra said the DPR will be ready within two months, while infrastructure like drainage, sewage, and water facilities will precede land allotments.

Officials stress on eco-friendly growth, open spaces, and pedestrian-friendly design to create a powerful economic hub.