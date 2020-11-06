Odisha Assembly to go paperless

TNI Bureau: With an aim to provide less paperwork, easy monitoring and tracking of files, the Odisha Assembly is set to go paperless.

The state government has implemented the Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System (OSWAS) in all the departments and directorates for smooth operation of office files online.

The employees of the office, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly will undergo training for online file management.

Rs 8.56 crore will be spent for the upgradation of Odisha Assembly to e-Vidhan Sabha for which Centre will bear 60% of total amount and Odisha Government will bear remaining 40%.

The Government will be able to save lakhs of rupees and even the paper. It has reduced the printing of about lakhs pages which saved hundreds of large trees.