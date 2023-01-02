Manoj Mishra to continue to serve as OSD to Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today gave additional charge to Manoj Kumar Mishra, the Principal Secretary to Electronics & Information Technology (ET&IT) Department of Odisha Government and posted him as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

After Manoj Kumar Mishra resigned as Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, Odisha government on Thursday appointed the 2000 batch IAS officer as the Principal Secretary of ET & IT Department on a contractual basis.

As per the announcement, Manoj Kumar Mishra will remain in the additional charge of special secretary to the government (Rail Coordination) in the Commerce and Transport department and the provisions of the Odisha Civil Services Rules, 1962 and Orissa Government Servant’s Conduct Rules, 1959 shall be applicable to him.

Today, the Odisha government confirmed that Manoj Mishra will continue as the OSD to the Chief Minister.