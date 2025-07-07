Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik Discharged from Mumbai Hospital

TNI Bureau: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Chie Minister Naveen Patnaik today got discharged from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Following the recommendation of his personal doctor Dr Ramakant Panda, the BJD President was admitted at the hospital on June 22 to undergo a procedure for cervical arthritis.

After the completion of the procedure, he was put in the ICU. Later on June 25, he was shifted to the private room of the hospital as his health condition improved.

Though he got discharged from the hospital today, he will stay in Mumbai for a week for physiotherapy.

Prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery had poured in for Patnaik from people of all walks of life.