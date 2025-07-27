Manchester Test between India and England ends in draw

TNI Bureau: The fourth test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at Old Trafford, Manchester ended with a draw on Sunday.

The visitors were under immense pressure after England piled on a massive 669 in reply to India’s first-innings 358. Led by centuries from Joe Root (150) and Ben Stokes (141), who also claimed a five-wicket haul earlier, the hosts built a towering 311-run lead. Besides, they had early advantage by taking the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and Sai Sudharsan (0).

However, the stellar innings of from Shubman Gill (103), KL Rahul (90), Ravindra Jadeja (107*), and Washington Sundar (101*) helped India to keep the Manchester Test draw against England. Sundar scored his maiden Test hundred today.

This is first time after 35 years, India managed to draw a Test match at Old Trafford cricket ground. The last draw was in 1990.

For his brilliant five-wicket haul and hundred in the first innings, Ben Stokes was awarded the player of the match.

The fifth and final Test will be played at The Oval starting Thursday, July 31.

Brief scores: India 358 (Sai Sudharsan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58; Ben Stokes 5-72) & 425/4 (Ravindra Jadeja 107*, Shubman Gill 103, Washington Sundar 101*; Chris Woakes 2-77) drew with England 669 (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141; Ravindra Jadeja 4-143).