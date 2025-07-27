Over 11,000 affected by floods in Odisha, relief ops underway

Bhubaneswar: Floods triggered by swollen rivers, Subarnarekha, Baitarani, and Jalaka, have affected over 11,000 people across six Odisha districts: Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh, and Keonjhar.

More than 1,000 people have been rescued and sheltered in cyclone centres, with dry and cooked food being provided, said Special Relief Commissioner DK Singh.

Massive relief operations are underway with five ODRAF teams, one NDRF unit, and 26 fire services teams deployed in Balasore. Additional teams have been sent to other affected districts. In total, 106 rescue boats have been pressed into service.

While water levels in most rivers are receding, the Subarnarekha remains above danger mark at Rajghat (11.17 m vs 10.36 m). Villages in Bhadrak’s Bhandaripokhari and Dhamnagar blocks are still waterlogged.

Night patrolling has been intensified and safe drinking water, along with anti-venom stock, has been arranged. Bhadrak Collector Dillip Routray confirmed that rescue and relief efforts are ongoing.

A breach on the Jambhira river embankment in Mayurbhanj was plugged with sandbags. In Sundargarh, a landslide blocked NH-520 near Koida but the route was quickly cleared.

State ministers and engineers are supervising efforts on the ground, while the Flood Cell continues 24×7 monitoring.