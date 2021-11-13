Colonel, his wife & son among 7 killed in Manipur Terror Attack
The commanding officer of an Assam Rifles unit, his family members and 4 Quick Reaction Team (QRT) personnel were killed in the attack.
Insight Bureau: In a major terrorist attack in Manipur, five Assam Rifles soldiers and 2 civilians killed in attack by militants in Singhat sub-division of Churachandpur district.
Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son were there in the convoy as he went to supervise a civic action programme.
The attack took place at around AM as the commanding officer went to supervise a civic action programme in the district.
While, Colonel Viplav Tripathi (CO-46 AR), Commanding officer of Khuga Battalion, Assam Rifles, wife and his 6-year-old son died on the spot, the injured were shifted to Behiang Primary Health Centre.
Though no terrorist militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army is suspected behind the attack.
