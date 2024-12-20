Mamata Mohanta elected to AIIMS Bhubaneswar Governing Body

TNI Bureau:

BJP MP Mamata Mohanta has been elected as the member of the Governing Body of the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, defeating BJD’s Subhasis Khuntia in the Rajya Sabha.

There was a direct contest between the BJP and BJD MPs in the Parliament.

A total of 183 Rajya Sabha members voted in the election held in the committee room of Parliament on Thursday, out of which 114 voted for Mamata while Subhasish got 69 votes, 7 votes were rejected. INDIA Bloc MPs voted in favour of the BJD candidate.

Earlier, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka were elected to AIIMS Bhubaneswar Governing Body from Lok Sabha.