Major Project Delays in Odisha due to Tamil Contractors

Odisha’s Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said on Tuesday that major delays in several large drinking water projects are linked to some contractors from Tamil Nadu. He noted that 17 such contractors were given high-value projects worth thousands of crores. So far, about 25 projects have been completed, and 66 others are nearly 90% done.

The Minister also said that the previous BJD government had approved 207 projects worth ₹35,000 crore, but many had not even started, even though contractors were given advance payments.

During the Assembly session, MLA Sofia Firdous asked the Speaker to order a Vigilance investigation into the alleged financial irregularities and early payments. She said delays or penalties are not enough and pointed out that only 16 projects have been completed.

Firdous urged the Speaker to find out why only 17 contractors received projects worth ₹35,000 crore and to investigate who was responsible for releasing large advance payments. She also demanded details on the work progress and proper project timelines.