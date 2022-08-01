Major Fire at Jabalpur Hospital, 10 Killed

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau: At least 10 people have been killed in a massive fire mishap at New Life Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Monday.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the Hospital to bring the blaze under control. Akhilesh Gaur, CSP Jabalpur informed that all the people trapped inside the hospital were rescued.

Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit could be the reason for the fire.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of people who lost their lives in the fire incident at Jabalpur Hospital.

