Mahanadi Water Dispute: Odisha CM seeks Amicable Resolution with Chhattisgarh

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi sought for an amicable resolution of Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh.

In a high-level meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan yesterday, Majhi while emphasizing on amicable resolution of the Mahanadi water dispute with the neighbouring state said that since the efforts being made to resolve the problem in the Central Water Commission are progressing slowly, this problem can be resolved through amicable discussions between the two states with the support of the Central Government.

The Central Water Commission can provide technical cooperation to sort out the disputes between the two states and enhance good relations between them.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably, the Odisha CM had discussed about this with his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai during the All-India State Water Ministers’ Conference in Rajasthan in February and in the World Water Day held in Bhubaneswar in March.

Meanwhile, Majhi informed that a discussion in this regard is also ongoing on between the high-level officials of both the states.

Several eminent personalities including Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department Anu Garg, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Saswat Mishra and senior officers and engineers of the Water Resources Department attended the meeting.