TNI Morning News Headlines – July 24, 2025

📌Chitalagi Amavasya rituals to be observed at Puri Srimandir today.
📌BJP Odisha President Manmohan Samal along with BJP MPs, meet Balanga (Nimapada) Burn Victim at AIIMS New Delhi; speaks to family members as well as the medical team.
📌Raighar nursing student harassment and photo leak case: Two, including victim’s ex-boyfriend, arrested.
📌Critically injured minor of Nimapada, Balanga with 75% burns, remains on oxygen support at AIIMS Delhi post-surgery.
📌Nine killed in lightning strikes in Odisha on Wednesday; several injured.
📌Heavy rains wash away bridge in Sunabeda Wildlife Zone.
📌Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha. IMD forecasts more heavy rainfall across Odisha, with red alerts for Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar. Rain is expected to continue across Odisha till July 27.
📌17 Bol Bam devotees from Chhattisgarh stranded at Gandhamardan hill amid torrential rain.
📌Mahima Gosain Express derails near Sambalpur Railway Station, no injuries reported.
📌Indian diaspora in London greet PM Modi with chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ on historic visit to UK.
📌Air India Express plane aborts takeoff at Delhi airport due to technical snag.
📌Supreme Court stays Bombay High Court judgement that acquitted twelve accused persons in connection with the 2006 Mumbai train blasts.
📌Supreme Court clarified that the stay order will not affect the accused persons release from jail.
📌Eminent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President, takes oath as a member of the Upper House of Parliament.
📌Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm over protests by opposition MPs in the House.
📌Three new judges take oath of office, taking strength of Delhi High Court to 43.
📌Sensex declines 130.92 points to 82,595.72 in early trade; Nifty dips 23 points to 25,196.90.
📌Plane with 49 aboard ‘disappears from radar’ in Russia.
