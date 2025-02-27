KIIT-DU Maintains Campus Stability and Academic Progress

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT-DU), one of Odisha’s leading educational institutions, has taken proactive measures to ensure campus stability and the smooth continuation of academic activities. The university administration has reaffirmed its commitment to student welfare by implementing a series of steps aimed at maintaining safety, addressing concerns, and preventing any disruption to learning.

In response to recent developments, KIIT established a 24/7 control room to assist its Nepali student community, providing them with necessary support and guidance. Additionally, following an internal review, disciplinary actions were taken against certain staff members. University officials emphasized that these measures align with institutional policies and reinforce KIIT’s focus on student well-being.

Although initial reports suggested uncertainty among some Nepali students regarding their return to campus, university sources have confirmed that most students have resumed their classes. The academic schedule remains unaffected, with regular coursework and campus activities proceeding as usual.

Despite recent concerns, KIIT has successfully carried out its scheduled academic and extracurricular programs. Over the past ten days, the university has hosted several high-profile national and international events, highlighting its commitment to academic excellence and global engagement.

The East Zone Inter-University Cricket Championship, featuring 70 universities and 1,600 players and officials, was conducted smoothly on campus. Additionally, two major international academic conferences—the 2nd International Workshop on Dam Safety and the International Conference on Recent Advances in Nanomedicine—each welcomed over 500 delegates, including researchers, academicians, and industry experts.

KIIT also played host to more than 60 distinguished international academic leaders over a 10-day period, with delegations from Harvard University, Japan, and other global institutions engaging in discussions with students and faculty. Various institutional activities, including meetings with embassy representatives and academic collaborations, proceeded without interruption.

Furthermore, the university organized the Central Zone Vice-Chancellors’ Meet under the Association of Indian Universities, reinforcing its role in shaping higher education policies and institutional governance.

University officials have assured students and stakeholders of their continued focus on campus stability, student safety, and academic continuity. “Our priority remains providing a secure and uninterrupted learning environment for all students,” a university spokesperson stated.

While initial concerns arose regarding the potential impact of recent incidents, the administration has emphasized that KIIT’s academic and research activities remain on course. The campus atmosphere is reported to be stable, with students actively participating in their coursework and all institutional operations running as scheduled.