Mad Mule Bar sealed for flouting Covid Guidelines

Insight Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Commissionerate Police sealed the Mad Mule Bar on Janpath late last night for flouting the Covid guidelines.

Despite the Night Curfew in place, Mad Mule Brew Club was operating after 10 PM with huge crowd on Saturday night. The shutter was closed from outside, but the crowd was enjoying inside even after 10 PM.

The bar has been sealed indefinitely. BMC Assistant Commissioner (Enforcement) Lilan Sahu and OSD to BMC South East Zone Swarup Nandan Behera along with Kharabela Nagar Police Station IIC Arun Awain were present during the raid.

