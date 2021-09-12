SCB, Cuttack reports first ECMO Death

Insight Bureau: Just a couple of weeks after free ECMO services inaugurated at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, the hospital reported its first ECMO death yesterday.

Jagannath Pradhan (32) from Pattamundai in Kendrapada district, became the first ECMO patient to die due to Covid-19 complications.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Jagannath was being treated for Covid-19 for long. He was shifted to ECMO suport on August 29. However, he died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday afternoon.

Two more patients are under ECMO treatment at the SCB, Cuttack. SCB got 9 ECMO Machines on August 27, 2021.