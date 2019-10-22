Low Pressure to trigger heavy Rains in Odisha from Oct 23; all dist Collectors put on alert

TNI Bureau: The Regional Meteorological Centre today forecast heavy rainfall in Odisha from October 23.

Odisha Government asked district collectors of all districts to remain on alert. As per the latest weather bulletin issued by the Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Govt of Odisha, a low pressure area has formed over west central Bay of Bengal (BoB) and adjoining south west Bay of Bengal which is likely to trigger heavy rainfall for next 3 days in the following districts:

23.10.2019 – Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Puri, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Nuapada and Bolangir districts

24.10.2019 – Gajapati, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Puri,Khurda, Nabarangpur & Cuttack

25.10.2019 – Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh