Terracotta Exhibition Mruttika-2019: The best destination for Diwali Shopping

TNI Bureau: The annual terracotta fair Mruttika-2019, organised by Directorate of Handicrafts & Cottage Industries began at the Exhibition Ground here on Friday.

Terracotta artisans from all over Odisha are taking part in the week-long Mrutikka exhibition in the Capital city.

Terracotta sculptures, artisans and seasoned craftsmen from all over Odisha have displayed their expertise with clay crafts at the At the ongoing terracotta exhibition.

Clay artworks in the form of diya, pot, bells, candle stands, Statues of Buddha, different kind of masks, idols of Gods and Goddesses, animal statue, wall hangings, lampshades, ornament boxes and containers in different shapes and sizes are put on display.

Mrutika is the best destination to do Diwali shopping. All sorts of beautiful and attractive earthen lamps are available in one place.

Mruttika started on October 18 and will continue till October 25.