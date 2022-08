Insight Bureau: There will be no respite from rains in Odisha, as another low pressure formation in the North-West Bay of Bengal has been predicted by the Indian Met Department by August 19.

Odisha will witness rains under the influence of the low pressure from August 18. Coastal Odisha may be affected heavily.

The intensity of rains will increase on August 19. Interior Odisha May witness heavy to very heavy rains too.