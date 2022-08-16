Morning News Insight – August 16, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal.
🔹Odisha sees further decline in daily COVID-19 cases; the State reports 255 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 43 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 59 and Sundargarh reports 44 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 3462.
 
🔹Odisha Floods: Water level in Debi river at Dalei Ghai crossed danger mark of 57 feet, flowing at 58.60 feet. Currently, the floodwaters being discharged through 26 sluice gates in Hirakud.
 
🔹Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to review flood situation in the state at 11 am today.
 
🔹India reports 8,813 fresh cases and 15,040 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,11,252.
 
🔹Indian Army finds mortal remains of missing soldier after 38 years. Lance Naik Late Chander Sekhar had been missing since 29 May 1984 in Siachen.
 
🔹All 11 life convicts in 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape case have been released from Godhra sub-jail under Gujarat Govt’s remission policy.
 
🔹Former Bihar Minister Subhash Singh passes away. He will be cremated with state honour.
 
🔹Bihar cabinet expansion to be held today; 31 Ministers to join Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet, most from Lalu Yadav’s Party: Reports.
 
🔹Former BCCI acting secretary and former president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association Amitabh Choudhary passes away. He had suffered a heart attack.
 
🔹Film critic Kaushik LM passes away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 36.
 
🔹Health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving.
 
🔹Sensex climbs 395.29 points to 59,858.07 in early trade; Nifty advances 105.2 points to 17,803.35.
 
🔹FIFA Suspends All India Football Federation Due To “Undue Influence From Third Parties”. ‘U-17 Women’s World Cup cannot currently be held in India as planned’.
 
🔹China imposes sanctions on seven Taiwanese officials.
 
🔹In Kabul, Taliban celebrates 1 year in power.
 
🔹Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia ready to offer its most advanced weapons to country’s allies
