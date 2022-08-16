Morning News Insight – August 16, 2022

🔹Odisha sees further decline in daily COVID-19 cases; the State reports 255 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 43 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 59 and Sundargarh reports 44 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 3462.
🔹Odisha Floods: Water level in Debi river at Dalei Ghai crossed danger mark of 57 feet, flowing at 58.60 feet. Currently, the floodwaters being discharged through 26 sluice gates in Hirakud.
🔹Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to review flood situation in the state at 11 am today.
🔹India reports 8,813 fresh cases and 15,040 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,11,252.
🔹President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal.
🔹Indian Army finds mortal remains of missing soldier after 38 years. Lance Naik Late Chander Sekhar had been missing since 29 May 1984 in Siachen.
🔹All 11 life convicts in 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape case have been released from Godhra sub-jail under Gujarat Govt’s remission policy.
🔹Former Bihar Minister Subhash Singh passes away. He will be cremated with state honour.
🔹Bihar cabinet expansion to be held today; 31 Ministers to join Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet, most from Lalu Yadav’s Party: Reports.
🔹Former BCCI acting secretary and former president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association Amitabh Choudhary passes away. He had suffered a heart attack.
🔹Film critic Kaushik LM passes away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 36.
🔹Health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving.
🔹Sensex climbs 395.29 points to 59,858.07 in early trade; Nifty advances 105.2 points to 17,803.35.
🔹FIFA Suspends All India Football Federation Due To “Undue Influence From Third Parties”. ‘U-17 Women’s World Cup cannot currently be held in India as planned’.
🔹China imposes sanctions on seven Taiwanese officials.
🔹In Kabul, Taliban celebrates 1 year in power.
🔹Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia ready to offer its most advanced weapons to country’s allies
