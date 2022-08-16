FIFA suspends India; No U-17 Women’s World Cup

Insight Bureau: Football governing body FIFA has suspended India citing “undue influence from third parties”.

It constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes, said the Football body.

“The suspension will remain in place until the All India Football Federation (AIFF) regains full control of its daily affairs”, FIFA said in a statement.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 can’t be held in India now. It was scheduled to take place from October 11 to 30 at Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is being run by a Committee of Administrators (CoA) after former chief Praful Patel stayed in office beyond his term without fresh elections, which the Supreme Court ruled invalid and relieved him and his executive committee from their posts.