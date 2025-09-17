Law and Order Situation: Naveen Warns BJP Govt

TNI Bureau: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has strongly criticised the BJP government in Odisha, citing repeated crimes against women and lapses in policing. His remarks came after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped near Maa Baliharachandi temple in Puri district on September 13. Two accused have been arrested while others are still absconding.

Patnaik said such incidents, especially near popular tourist sites, could damage Odisha’s image nationally and internationally. He accused the state government of making “rehearsed statements” on women’s safety while failing to create trust among citizens. He also referred to earlier cases in Gopalpur, Balasore and Balanga where families still await justice.

In another post, Patnaik expressed shock over the death of 25-year-old traffic constable Shubhamitra Sahu, whose body was found days after she went missing in Bhubaneswar. He said the case exposed serious shortcomings in the police system. Patnaik urged the government to take immediate steps to ensure women’s safety across the state.