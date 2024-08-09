TNI Morning News Headlines – August 09, 2024

➡️ Bangladesh unrest: High alert in 6 coastal districts of Odisha. State Government increased surveillance along its 480-kilometer coastline to prevent illegal entry from unrest-hit Bangladesh.
➡️ Odisha’s first Grain ATM for distribution of PDS rice was inaugurated by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha SRC alerts Collectors of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara after water level in Mahanadi is rising due to heavy rainfall.
➡️ Odisha Vigilance arrests Athagarh BDO Pradeep Sahu in disproportionate assets case.
➡️ Snake bites attendant inside Anadapur hospital in Keonjhar district.
➡️ Judicial tribunal upholds 5-year ban on Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).
➡️Maharashtra: 7 more Zika Virus cases reported in Pune City. Total number of cases rises to 73.
➡️ Delhi Court extends Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till August 20 in excise “scam” case.
➡️Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities case.
➡️ Mortal remains of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be donated to NRS Medical College and Government hospital for research.
➡️ISIS terrorist Rizwan Ali arrested in Delhi with arms, ammunition.
➡️Earthquake on magnitude 3.3 hit Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, at 9:53 am.
➡️Sensex jumps 1,098.02 points to 79,984.24 in early trade; Nifty surges 270.35 points to 24,387.35.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.95 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins Silver medal with the best throw of 89.45 metres at Paris Olympics 2024.
➡️India’s top lawyer Harish Salve to represent IOA in Vinesh Phogat’s CAS hearing today.
➡️ Haryana Government announces Rs 4 crore for Vinesh Phogat.
➡️ Indian wrestler Anshu Malik loses her opening women’s 57kg bout 2-7 to USA’s Helen Maroulis.
➡️ Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat moves to men’s 57kg freestyle semifinals with a technical superiority (12-0) win over Albania’s Abakarov Zelimkhan at the Paris Olympics.
➡️ 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan, tsunami advisories issued.
➡️ Over 230 people killed since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Government in Bangladesh: Reports.
➡️ Indian Visa Centre in Bangladesh ‘closed indefinitely’.
➡️Indian High Commissioner attended the swearing-in ceremony of the interim government in Bangladesh, yesterday.
➡️ Sheikh Hasina will be back in Bangladesh once democracy is restored: Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed.
