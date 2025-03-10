Koshal Debate: Pressure mounts on Mohan Sarkar

TNI Bureau: While the Opposition continues to attack the Mohan Sarkar over senior MLA Jayanarayan Mishra’s controversial and outrageous remark on Utkal-Odisha-Koshal, the BJP seems to be on a defensive mode on this issue. Under fire, the party has now authorised Deputy CM KV Singh Deo to speak on this issue.

KV may refer to the past remark of BJD leader Susanta Singh and Congress leader Narasingha Mishra to counter the Opposition while disowning Jayanarayan Mishra’s controversial statement, it’s belived. BJP is likely to reiterate its commitment towards United Odisha.