Bijoy Mohapatra invokes Biju Legacy Debate

TNI Bureau: After BJP MLA Babu Singh heavily criticised Ex CM and LoP Naveen Patnaik and questioned his respect for Late Biju Babu, veteran leader Bijoy Mohapatra made some startling revelations to media about Biju Babu. Bijoy revealed that it was him who kept the ashes of Biju Babu at home and later immersed that at Prayagraj.

With this claim, Bijoy Mohapatra invoked the ‘Biju Legacy’ debate and probably projecting himself as the heir. Will Bijoy will take over and play a key role in reviving BJD?