TNI Bureau: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday addressed the Rajya Sabha amid jibes and allegations regarding the New Delhi stampede.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Vaishnaw refuted claims that CCTV cameras were switched off, asserting he possesses the footage. “I am a bureaucrat, but my commitment is unwavering,” he said. He also outlined pilot projects for access control at 60 stations. Meanwhile, Parliament cleared the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024, repealing the 1905 Act.