Koraput Coffee in Bhubaneswar; Know Where

Insight Bureau: A rich dark liquid that flows across the world and greases the wheels of our economies. It’s one of the most traded commodities. And there are fears that, with a seemingly irrepressible demand, we may one day run dry.

No, we’re not talking about oil, but coffee. More than two billion “cups of joe” are drunk every day and for many, working life would feel impossible without it. As traditionally tea-drinking countries like India are seduced by coffee’s charms, it may soon become the world’s favourite drink.

When we talk about Odisha, from youngsters to corporate guys, from kids to grannys everyone is now fond of this addictive beverage.

The major role played in Odisha and Coffee’s relationship is by non other than Koraput. The district which is soon to be famous for coffee farming in near future.

In view of the craze and demand of Coffee, Koraput Coffee has opened its outlet in Bhubaneswar for the coffee lovers. It has chosen Ekamra Kanan Botanical Gardens as the ideal place for the coffee.

Koraput Coffee is Odisha’s popular coffeemaker brand from Koraput. Coffee farming is transforming lives in the tribal hinterland of Odisha’s Koraput district. Koraput, which is located at a height of 3,000 feet above sea level, is ideal for coffee cultivation due to its cool climate and rainfall.

It provides best in quality coffee to its costumers. This homegrown coffee is a single-origin 100 per cent Arabica coffee which will be competing in the global coffee market in the near future.

The new coffee outlet in the capital has set its opening time as from Monday to Friday 6am to 10am, 2pm to 5.30 pm and in weekends 6am to 5.30pm.

Got a craving for coffee? Don’t think much, just head towards Ekamra Kanan Botanical Gardens and fall in love with Odisha’s own coffee, Koraput Coffee.