TNI Evening News Headlines – December 24, 2021
Key News Headlines of December 24, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 49 more COVID positive cases & 88 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 32 local contact cases and 17 quarantine cases.
➡️ 210 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1043601.
➡️ Odisha Government imposes Covid-19 restrictions which will remain in force from December 25, 2021 to January 2, 2022.
➡️ Shikshya Sahayak’s to be regularized; decision taken in #Odisha Cabinet meeting; 3,328 multi-lingual sahayaks to be regularized & get assistant teacher status on completion of 6 years
➡️ Odisha Government publishes draft notification on Reservation of Zilla Parishad chairman seats.
➡️ Sanjay Dasburma’s aide Chittaranjan Palai murder case in Puri: Odisha Crime Branch arrests 2 persons; 7 days remand sought from court.
➡️ The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) notice to Ravenshaw University over COVID norm violation at a function on December 22 evening.
➡️ 4th National Para Badminton Championship begins in Bhubaneshwar.
India News
➡️ Over 70% Omicron cases are asymptomatic, says Centre.
➡️ Ministry of Health and Family Welfare preemptively advised States on 21st December to impose restrictions like- night curfew, regulating large gatherings. increase bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior: Union Health Secretary
➡️ 89% of the adult population has received the first dose and 61% of the eligible population has received the second dose of COVID19 vaccines: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
➡️ Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Night curfew, curb on gatherings from Saturday amid Omicron scare.
➡️ Night Curfew n Haryana, unvaccinated to be banned from Public Places.
➡️ PM Modi chaired the first meeting of high-level committee constituted to commemorate 150th Birth Anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.
➡️ INS Khukri, the 1st indigenously built Missile Corvettes, was decommissioned after 32 years of glorious service.
➡️ Indian Engineering exports to China doubles in November 2021.
➡️ Spinner Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket.
World News
➡️ 37 dead in Bangladesh as packed Ferry catches fire.
➡️ AstraZeneca says its antibody Drug Evusheld can fight Omicron Variant.
➡️ Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits forward areas along LoC.
➡️ US President Joe Biden signs bill banning imports from China’s Xinjiang over Uyghur ‘genocide’.
➡️ Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border.
