TNI Evening News Headlines – December 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 49 more COVID positive cases & 88 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 32 local contact cases and 17 quarantine cases.

➡️ 210 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1043601.

➡️ Odisha Government imposes Covid-19 restrictions which will remain in force from December 25, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

➡️ Shikshya Sahayak’s to be regularized; decision taken in #Odisha Cabinet meeting; 3,328 multi-lingual sahayaks to be regularized & get assistant teacher status on completion of 6 years

➡️ Odisha Government publishes draft notification on Reservation of Zilla Parishad chairman seats.

➡️ Sanjay Dasburma’s aide Chittaranjan Palai murder case in Puri: Odisha Crime Branch arrests 2 persons; 7 days remand sought from court.

➡️ The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) notice to Ravenshaw University over COVID norm violation at a function on December 22 evening.

➡️ 4th National Para Badminton Championship begins in Bhubaneshwar.

India News

➡️ Over 70% Omicron cases are asymptomatic, says Centre.

➡️ Ministry of Health and Family Welfare preemptively advised States on 21st December to impose restrictions like- night curfew, regulating large gatherings. increase bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior: Union Health Secretary

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 89% of the adult population has received the first dose and 61% of the eligible population has received the second dose of COVID19 vaccines: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Night curfew, curb on gatherings from Saturday amid Omicron scare.

➡️ Night Curfew n Haryana, unvaccinated to be banned from Public Places.

➡️ PM Modi chaired the first meeting of high-level committee constituted to commemorate 150th Birth Anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.

➡️ INS Khukri, the 1st indigenously built Missile Corvettes, was decommissioned after 32 years of glorious service.

➡️ Indian Engineering exports to China doubles in November 2021.

➡️ Spinner Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket.

World News

➡️ 37 dead in Bangladesh as packed Ferry catches fire.

➡️ AstraZeneca says its antibody Drug Evusheld can fight Omicron Variant.

➡️ Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits forward areas along LoC.

➡️ US President Joe Biden signs bill banning imports from China’s Xinjiang over Uyghur ‘genocide’.

➡️ Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border.