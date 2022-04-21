Know Why Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police

Insight Bureau: Gujarat MLA and a leading Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police late on Wednesday from the Palanpur circuit House in Gujarat. He will be taken to Assam later in the day.

His arrest for a controversial tweet was based on a complaint lodged by Arup Kumar Dey, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Bhabanipur village in western Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

According to some media reports, he has been arrested over a controversial tweet. The arrest was over recent tweets in which Mevani had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a supporter of Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. Modi, who “considers Godse as God,” should appeal for peace and harmony against communal clashes in Gujarat, Mevani had said.

Mevani’s supporters alleged that when the police apprehended him, they did not have an FIR copy with them.

“Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam police from Palanpur circuit House. Police yet to share the copy of the FIR with us, we have been informed about some case filed against him in Assam and is likely to be deported to Assam tonight,” Kanhaiya Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam police from Palanpur circuit House. Police yet to share the copy of the FIR with us, we have been informed about some case filed against him in Assam and is likely to be deported to Assam tonight. -Team Jignesh Mevani pic.twitter.com/Bn0cbX1a9I — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) April 20, 2022

Mevani, in September last year, had joined the Congress along with Kanhaiya Kumar. A Dalit leader, he first emerged along with Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakore as the youth face challenging the BJP dominance in Gujarat during the 2017 Assembly elections. The Congress hoped that the entry of Kanhaiya and Mevani would be good optics given the fact that several young leaders — Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushmita Dev, Jitin Prasada, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Laliteshpati Tripathi – had left the party in the last two years.