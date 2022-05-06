Bagga Arrest: Delhi Police vs Punjab Police in Kurukshetra

Insight Bureau: There has been high drama in Kurukshetra in Haryana as the Delhi Police swung into action to save BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The Delhi Police filed an abduction case against the Punjab Police on the basis of complaint filed by Tajinder’s father.

The convoy carrying Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, was stopped by the Haryana Police on the complaints of Delhi Police. Massive confrontation has erupted between the cops of 3 States on the issue of Bagga’s arrest.

Meanwhile, the political blame game has begun on this issue with BJP and AAP targeting each other. The Punjab Police team has clarified that its team had informed the police in Janakpuri in Delhi by personally visiting the police station before arresting Bagga. ANI had tweeted that photo in the morning.

The BJP workers have rushed to Thanesar Police Station in Kurukshetra to confront the Punjab Police team. According to latest reports, Delhi Police team may reach Kurukshetra soon while the Punjab Police may approach the Punjab & Haryana High Court against the Delhi and Haryana Police.

