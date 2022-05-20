Odisha-Mo Parivar brings back mortal remains from Kerala

Insight Bureau: Bhikari Nayak, a 22-year-old man from Badakodanda in Ganjam district, lived in Kerala and worked as a daily laborer.

He was working in a construction site when a portion of a wall collapsed, injuring his head and various parts of his body.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In critical condition, Bhikari was admitted to the nearby Thrissur Medical College. Unfortunately, he died on May 14 while undergoing treatment.

The helpless family sought help of the Odisha-Mo Parivar to bring the dead body back to their village. The members of Odisha-Mo Parivar immediately took the body back to Odisha by plane from Kerala.

When the mortal remains of Bhikari arrived at the Bhubaneswar Airport today, members of the Odisha-Mo family were present and arranged an ambulance to send the mortal remain to his village Badkodanda.