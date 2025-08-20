Know Rajesh who “attacked” Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

TNI Bureau: Rajesh Bhai Khimji Sakaria of Rajkot made the headlines reportedly after attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing on Wednesday.

Sakaria who was part of the public hearing suddenly slapped the CM and pulled her hair on the pretext of showing her some documents.

While the security personnel immediately arrested him and began questioning him, the CM was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Now the question arises that who is Rajesh Bhai Khimji Sakaria and why did he attack the CM.

According to sources, the accused is a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat and his age is about 41 years. Initial information revealed that the accused had come to the public hearing of the CM with an application to release a relative from jail, which is under consideration in the court.

However, the incident took a new turn when Bhanu Ben, mother of the accused, spoke to the media. According to her, Rajesh is not associated with any political party but is an animal lover. The accused’s mother said, “My son was sad about the dogs issue. He always said that dogs should not be beaten but should be fed. That is why he went to Delhi.”

The security personnel present on the spot took immediate action and caught the accused and took him out of the venue. After the incident, the CM sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. At present, her condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, the attack is being strongly condemned from all walks of life. Both the opposition and the ruling party say that violence has no place in a democratic system and such attacks are unacceptable.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the accused and his motive is being thoroughly investigated.