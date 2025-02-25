KIIT Row: UGC seeks Report from University Officials

TNI Bureau: Assault on Nepali students continues to haunt KIIT as the University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought report from the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar over the harassment and threats towards Nepalese students following the death of Prakriti Lamsal, as per the Economic Times report.

Following the order of college administration to vacate the hostel, Hundreds of students have returned to the country.

If reports are to be believed, students from Nepal are yet to return to KIIT University fearing their safety and security.