TNI Morning News Headlines – March 04, 2025

➡️No darshan of deities at Puri Jagannath Temple for 5 hours from 5 PM to 10 PM tomorrow (March 5) due to the Banakalagi ritual of Deities.
➡️Odisha Government clarifies reservation in promotions for STs and SCs, directs departments to follow Supreme Court guidelines.
➡️Orissa High Court allows 13-year-old rape survivor to medically terminate 27-week pregnancy.
➡️KIIT University Nepali Girl Student’s Death Row: NHRC directs DG (Investigation) to conduct on-spot investigation, seeks report by March 10.
➡️Odisha-bound Nandan Kanan Express split into two near Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Uttar Pradesh. No casualties reported.
➡️BJD expresses displeasure over Odisha Govt’s indifference towards observing Panchayati Raj Diwas.
➡️Rourkela: Pollution Control Board issues closure notice to 11 factories for violating norms.
➡️Notorious criminal Mahesh Kumar injured in encounter with police in Odisha’s Sambalpur.
➡️Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has tendered his resignation today.
➡️BJP-backed candidate wins MLC poll in Telangana.
➡️Sensex falls below 73k-mark; Nifty drops 50 points.
➡️Rupee falls 8 paise to 87.40 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match to be held today in Dubai.
➡️US pauses all military aid to Ukraine after US President Donald Trump-President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clash.
➡️India slams UN’s human rights chief Volker Turk’s comments on Kashmir, Manipur.
➡️India calls for immediate end to Myanmar crisis at UN.
