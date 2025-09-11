TNI Commentary – Mahanadi Riverfront Project

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s approval of the Rs 240 crore Mahanadi River Front Development Scheme is more than an infrastructure push, it is a vision to reconnect Odisha with its lifeline. Spread over three years, the project promises water sports, cultural hubs, herbal gardens, and spiritual spaces while also tackling erosion and pollution.

If executed with sincerity, it can transform Mandalia to Chaunrapur in Sambalpur and Kuakhai near Pandra in Bhubaneswar and Kushabhadra into magnets for tourism and sustainable growth.

The challenge lies in ensuring that beautification does not overshadow ecological balance. Mahanadi’s revival must blend prosperity with preservation for generations to come.