Odisha may get ‘Vande Metro’ Project Soon

TNI Bureau: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has hinted that there will be a ‘Vande Metro’ project by January-February 2024 and it will cover Odisha too.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

At the flagging off event of Vande Bharat Express and launching of several railway project, Ashwini Vaishnaw hinted at a ‘Vande Metro’ project covering Puri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Odisha will soon get a new Vande Bharat Express, hinted the Railway Minister. It will connect Puri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to Angul, Rourkela and Talcher.