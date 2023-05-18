Odisha may get ‘Vande Metro’ Project Soon

By Sagar Satapathy
Vande Metro Project in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has hinted that there will be a ‘Vande Metro’ project by January-February 2024 and it will cover Odisha too.

At the flagging off event of Vande Bharat Express and launching of several railway project, Ashwini Vaishnaw hinted at a ‘Vande Metro’ project covering Puri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Odisha will soon get a new Vande Bharat Express, hinted the Railway Minister. It will connect Puri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to Angul, Rourkela and Talcher.

