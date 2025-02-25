Justice Delivered; Sajjan Kumar gets Lifer

TNI Bureau: In a landmark judgment, a Delhi court has awarded life imprisonment to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja convicted Kumar for the alleged murder of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984, sparing him the death penalty sought by the prosecution and the complainant, Jaswant’s wife.

The court has ordered a psychiatric evaluation report from Tihar Central Jail, as per Supreme Court directives. Sajjan Kumar is currently lodged in Tihar jail, while investigators continue to review evidence from the case.