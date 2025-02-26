TNI Morning News Headlines – February 26, 2025

➡️Devotees queue up outside Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.
➡️Odisha Government amends town planning and development rules to boost industrial investment.
➡️Odisha EOW nabs Mutual Alliance chief for duping investors of Rs 5 crore.
➡️Odisha EOW arrests Rajkishore Ray from Ahmedabad for defrauding 1,061 investors of Rs 1 crore.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj as today is the last day of the Maha Kumbh.
➡️Portals of eleventh Jyotirlinga Shri Kedarnath Dham will open on 2nd May at 7 AM.
➡️Telangana Government orders Telugu as compulsory subject in schools.
➡️Telangana tunnel accident: Rescuers managed to reach accident location, but unable to locate trapped.
➡️Pakistan intruder shot dead along Punjab border.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit Russia to attend 80th Anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War.
Comments are closed.